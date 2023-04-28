Montana state lawmaker Zooey Zephyr on the fight to change the ‘conversation about trans rights in this country’

Montana Representative Zooey Zephyr, the first openly transgender woman in the state legislature, was banned from participating on the House floor for the remainder of the 2023 legislative session. Rep. Zephyr joins Jen Psaki to discuss the anti-trans legislation that she spoke out against, what it would mean for trans youth in the state of Montana and the fight for trans rights that continues to intensify across the country. April 28, 2023