Neal Katyal reveals why he 'strongly suspects' Trump will be convicted in hush money case
April 7, 202407:10
    Neal Katyal reveals why he 'strongly suspects' Trump will be convicted in hush money case

Inside with Jen Psaki

Neal Katyal reveals why he 'strongly suspects' Trump will be convicted in hush money case

07:10

Neal Katyal and Andrew Weissmann join Jen Psaki to discuss Donald Trump's attempts to further delay the New York hush money trial with his last-ditch effort to remove Judge Merchan from the case. April 7, 2024

