Inside with Jen Psaki

Judge rules Trump 'engaged in an insurrection,' but is eligible for ballot

04:16

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold joins Jen Psaki to discuss a judge ruling Trump "engaged in an insurrection" while rejecting the 14th amendment challenge to his ballot eligibility. Nov. 18, 2023

