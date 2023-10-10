IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Not a political situation, this is humanitarian': American with family kidnapped by Hamas speaks out

    07:07

  • 'This is no time for games': Sen. Kaine on Sen. Tuberville's blockade impacting Israel aid

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    John Kirby: 'New tranche of material going to Israel as we speak'

    08:39
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I just want my little baby girls back home’: Father describes search for family kidnapped by Hamas

    06:47

  • U.S. military moving Navy ships closer to Israel to show support

    01:42

  • Former CIA director: Surprise attack 'raises questions' about whether Israel intelligence may have been 'compromised'

    04:46

  • Jerusalem Post EIC says paper affected by 'sustained' cyberattacks amid conflict

    04:53

  • 'The walls are closing in': Fmr. Manhattan DA on Trump's mounting legal woes

    09:23

  • 'Mob boss down in Mar-a-Lago': Rep. Goldman blasts Trump's hold on GOP

    06:27

  • 'Lifelong pattern' of disrespect: Buttigieg slams Trump on Milley comments

    07:24

  • ‘Prolific and flagrant’: Psaki recaps all of Trump's lies about personal wealth

    05:11

  • 'Death blow to Donald': Cohen says Trump facing 'biggest fear' in fraud trial

    08:43

  • 'Stop playing games': Biden urges Congress to agree on long-term funding deal

    07:51

  • 'It's a crime': Weissmann on Trump's gun store moment

    06:09

  • 'They have no goods': Pelosi blasts House GOP over bogus Biden impeachment inquiry

    08:52

  • Pelosi calls the GOP's bluff on Biden impeachment: 'The fact is, they have no goods'

    01:18

  • 'Thin ice': Neal Katyal on Trump's Milley attack and gag order request

    03:25

  • Hillary Clinton: McCarthy is ‘too weak’ to stand up to members of ‘rabid’ GOP caucus 

    13:25

  • 'I don't believe him on anything': Secretary Clinton reacts to Trump's self-pardon comments

    03:00

  • Hillary Clinton on Trump: 'I don't believe him on anything' 

    00:36

Inside with Jen Psaki

John Kirby: 'New tranche of material going to Israel as we speak'

08:39

National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby joins Jen Psaki to discuss how the United States is assisting with hostages held by Hamas, President Biden ordering a carrier strike group into the Eastern Mediterranean, and what to expect from President Biden's remarks on Israel. Oct. 10, 2023

  • 'Not a political situation, this is humanitarian': American with family kidnapped by Hamas speaks out

    07:07

  • 'This is no time for games': Sen. Kaine on Sen. Tuberville's blockade impacting Israel aid

    03:58
  • Now Playing

    John Kirby: 'New tranche of material going to Israel as we speak'

    08:39
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I just want my little baby girls back home’: Father describes search for family kidnapped by Hamas

    06:47

  • U.S. military moving Navy ships closer to Israel to show support

    01:42

  • Former CIA director: Surprise attack 'raises questions' about whether Israel intelligence may have been 'compromised'

    04:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All