AOC and Jen Psaki talk abortion rights, the climate crisis, and her Republican colleagues17:03
John Kerry on the climate crisis: ‘I believe we’re in a transformational moment’11:49
Nebraska Senator Machaela Cavanaugh on her 7 week filibuster to block anti-trans legislation05:51
Rep. Jamaal Bowman on his support for TikTok and a look at his weekend routine09:52
Jordan Klepper on going inside the MAGA movement07:07
Jen Psaki's exclusive interview with Bernie Sanders12:43
California's First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom sits down with Jen Psaki08:57
Gov. Newsom and Jen Psaki talk gun reform, abortion rights, and presidential politics34:20
Expelled TN lawmaker tells Jen Psaki about 'turning point' in history07:22
Sen. Cortez Masto to Jen Psaki: GOP coming for contraception next06:09
Jen Psaki: Tennessee Republicans gave expelled lawmakers 'a much bigger megaphone'03:26
Jen Psaki on the GOP's history of hypocrisy on law and order04:30
Jen Psaki and Gov. Whitmer talk gun safety, abortion rights and presidential politics07:39
'This could not be a more significant fight': Wisconsin Democratic chair on consequential Supreme Court race06:52
Rep. Schiff to Psaki: McCarthy acting as 'surrogate criminal defense team' for Trump07:27
Jen Psaki gets a look inside Andrew Weissmann's famous apartment03:47
Fmr. Manhattan DA Vance: Trump’s comments about Bragg are ‘inappropriate’ and ‘wrong’15:41
Psaki picks apart GOP’s attacks on Manhattan D.A.06:00
Jen Psaki: Putin is watching DeSantis’s inconsistency on Ukraine05:38
Fmr. Attorney General Holder to Psaki: Jim Jordan’s attacks on Bragg are ‘height of hypocrisy’09:54
