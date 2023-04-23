John Kerry on the climate crisis: ‘I believe we’re in a transformational moment’

John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, joins Jen Psaki for a conversation on climate change and the progress that has been made in restoring credibility on climate post-Trump. Kerry says, “We’ve made great progress in restoring credibility. But we still have a lot of work to do. We're just not at the pace, size, scope and scale we need to be to meet the goal of keeping the earth's temperature increase limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius.” He also tells Jen about attending the very first Earth Day in 1970 and protesting the Vietnam War on The National Mall. April 23, 2023