Gov. Newsom and Jen Psaki talk gun reform, abortion rights, and presidential politics34:20
Expelled TN lawmaker tells Jen Psaki about “turning point” in history07:22
Sen. Cortez Masto to Jen Psaki: GOP coming for contraception next06:09
Jen Psaki: Tennessee Republicans gave expelled lawmakers "a much bigger megaphone"03:26
Jen Psaki on the GOP's history of hypocrisy on law and order04:30
Jen Psaki and Gov. Whitmer talk gun safety, abortion rights and presidential politics07:39
'This could not be a more significant fight': Wisconsin Democratic chair on consequential Supreme Court race06:52
Rep. Schiff to Psaki: McCarthy acting as 'surrogate criminal defense team' for Trump07:27
Jen Psaki gets a look inside Andrew Weissmann's famous apartment03:47
Fmr. Manhattan DA Vance: Trump’s comments about Bragg are ‘inappropriate’ and ‘wrong’15:41
Psaki picks apart GOP’s attacks on Manhattan D.A.06:00
Jen Psaki: Putin is watching DeSantis’s inconsistency on Ukraine05:38
Fmr. Attorney General Holder to Psaki: Jim Jordan’s attacks on Bragg are ‘height of hypocrisy’09:54
Jen Psaki tours vinyl record store with Gen Z Congressman Maxwell Frost12:36
‘Let your woke flag fly’: Psaki picks apart GOP’s war on wokeism06:24
Rep. Jeffries to Psaki: Pence ‘embarrassed himself’ with defense of Trump13:28
Psaki and NYC Mayor talk crime, immigration, and his weekend routine07:36
- Now Playing
- UP NEXT
