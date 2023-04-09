IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Jen Psaki: Tennessee Republicans gave expelled lawmakers "a much bigger megaphone"

Jen Psaki: Tennessee Republicans gave expelled lawmakers "a much bigger megaphone"

Jen Psaki discusses her takeaways from Tennessee Republicans expelling two lawmakers for joining a gun violence protest on the House floor in the wake of the Nashville shooting. Psaki says, "What we saw from Republicans in Tennessee this week was fear-- fear that the outrage over gun violence might put some pressure on them to actually do something. Or at least make it harder to do absolutely nothing."April 9, 2023

    Jen Psaki: Tennessee Republicans gave expelled lawmakers "a much bigger megaphone"

