    Jen Psaki's wide-ranging interview with former FBI Director James Comey

Inside with Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki's wide-ranging interview with former FBI Director James Comey

44:26

Former FBI Director James Comey joins Jen Psaki for a wide-ranging interview to discuss his new book "Central Park West", the Department of Justice investigations into former President Trump, who he will support in 2024, and much more.   June 8, 2023

    Jen Psaki's wide-ranging interview with former FBI Director James Comey

