    Jen Psaki's inside look at Rep. Goldman's first bagel caucus in his district

    06:12
    Jen Psaki: Actually it's Republicans like Abbott and Cruz who are politicizing gun violence

    04:07

  • Rep. Allred to Jen Psaki: Cruz is ‘only in it for himself’

    08:07

  • Rep. Raskin: Special counsel could ‘absolutely’ consider seditious conspiracy for Trump

    08:03

  • British Amb. Karen Pierce gives Jen Psaki inside look at embassy

    11:57

  • Ron Klain to Jen Psaki on Pence testimony: 'Totally unprecedented'

    11:55

  • Zooey Zephyr on the fight to change the ‘conversation about trans rights in this country’

    05:10

  • Jen Psaki and Professor Jacob Charles talk the Second Amendment

    06:05

  •  AOC on Ron DeSantis, holding Republicans accountable and her own political future

    08:26

  • AOC and Jen Psaki talk abortion rights, the climate crisis, and her Republican colleagues

    17:03

  • John Kerry on the climate crisis: ‘I believe we’re in a transformational moment’

    11:49

  • Nebraska Senator Machaela Cavanaugh on her 7 week filibuster to block anti-trans legislation

    05:51

  • Rep. Jamaal Bowman on his support for TikTok and a look at his weekend routine

    09:52

  • Jordan Klepper on going inside the MAGA movement

    07:07

  • Jen Psaki's exclusive interview with Bernie Sanders

    12:43

  • California's First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom sits down with Jen Psaki

    08:57

  • Gov. Newsom and Jen Psaki talk gun reform, abortion rights, and presidential politics

    34:20

  • Expelled TN lawmaker tells Jen Psaki about 'turning point' in history

    07:22

  • Sen. Cortez Masto to Jen Psaki: GOP coming for contraception next

    06:09

  • Jen Psaki: Tennessee Republicans gave expelled lawmakers 'a much bigger megaphone'

    03:26

Inside with Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki's inside look at Rep. Goldman's first bagel caucus in his district

06:12

Jen Psaki gets an inside look at Representative Dan Goldman's first bagel caucus held in his home district. They talk about the importance of bipartisan conversations that go on behind the scenes in Congress and how his bagel caucus has brought together lawmakers across both aisles. May 7, 2023

