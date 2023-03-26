IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Jen Psaki: Putin is watching DeSantis's inconsistency on Ukraine

Inside with Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki: Putin is watching DeSantis’s inconsistency on Ukraine

Jen Psaki has been trying to figure out what exactly Governor Ron DeSantis thinks about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Psaki says, "Consistency matters. Commitment to values matters. And at the moment, DeSantis isn't showing much of either.”March 26, 2023

