IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jen Psaki: Republican confusion on abortion tells you it's a losing issue

    04:36
  • Now Playing

    Jen Psaki: 'Party of family values' defends Trump after sexual abuse verdict

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    Gov. Sununu to Jen Psaki: Best argument against Trump is he’s ‘a loser’

    11:38

  • Planned Parenthood unveils its first-ever call for SCOTUS reform 

    06:15

  • Biden camp not underestimating Trump's 'evil charisma'

    04:40

  • Teacher Appreciation Week: Becky Pringle and Jen Psaki on issues facing our educators

    10:02

  • Psaki and Professor Epps talk the debt ceiling and 14th Amendment: 'We're in uncharted territory'

    09:04

  • Jen Psaki's inside look at Rep. Goldman's first bagel caucus in his district

    06:12

  • Jen Psaki: Actually it's Republicans like Abbott and Cruz who are politicizing gun violence

    04:07

  • Rep. Allred to Jen Psaki: Cruz is ‘only in it for himself’

    08:07

  • Rep. Raskin: Special counsel could ‘absolutely’ consider seditious conspiracy for Trump

    08:03

  • British Amb. Karen Pierce gives Jen Psaki inside look at embassy

    11:57

  • Ron Klain to Jen Psaki on Pence testimony: 'Totally unprecedented'

    11:55

  • Zooey Zephyr on the fight to change the ‘conversation about trans rights in this country’

    05:10

  • Jen Psaki and Professor Jacob Charles talk the Second Amendment

    06:05

  •  AOC on Ron DeSantis, holding Republicans accountable and her own political future

    08:26

  • AOC and Jen Psaki talk abortion rights, the climate crisis, and her Republican colleagues

    17:03

  • John Kerry on the climate crisis: ‘I believe we’re in a transformational moment’

    11:49

  • Nebraska Senator Machaela Cavanaugh on her 7 week filibuster to block anti-trans legislation

    05:51

  • Rep. Jamaal Bowman on his support for TikTok and a look at his weekend routine

    09:52

Inside with Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki: 'Party of family values' defends Trump after sexual abuse verdict

03:40

Jen Psaki breaks down the Republican party reaction to the verdict in the E. Jean Carroll case. Psaki says, “No matter how hard they try to spin themselves as the party of family values…That’s hard to do with a straight face given that the defacto leader of their party has now been branded a sexual abuser.”May 14, 2023

  • Jen Psaki: Republican confusion on abortion tells you it's a losing issue

    04:36
  • Now Playing

    Jen Psaki: 'Party of family values' defends Trump after sexual abuse verdict

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    Gov. Sununu to Jen Psaki: Best argument against Trump is he’s ‘a loser’

    11:38

  • Planned Parenthood unveils its first-ever call for SCOTUS reform 

    06:15

  • Biden camp not underestimating Trump's 'evil charisma'

    04:40

  • Teacher Appreciation Week: Becky Pringle and Jen Psaki on issues facing our educators

    10:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All