Inside with Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki on the GOP's history of hypocrisy on law and order

04:30

Jen Psaki breaks down the GOP's baseless claim of being the party of law and order. Psaki says, "If you worry about crime and want law enforcement to be fully funded and supported--the only place you should be directing your outrage for not doing more is MAGA Republicans, and their now-indicted leader.”April 9, 2023

