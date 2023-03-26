Fmr. Attorney General Holder to Psaki: Jim Jordan’s attacks on Bragg are ‘height of hypocrisy’

Former Attorney General Eric Holder joins Jen Psaki for an exclusive interview to discuss Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into former President Trump, the threats Bragg has faced, and Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran testifying before the grand jury in the documents probe. On Congressman Jim Jordan's letters to DA Bragg, Holder says "The notion that Jim Jordan who ignored a subpoena to testify in the January 6th investigation, would now have the temerity to inject himself into a state/local prosecution is the height of hypocrisy." March 26, 2023