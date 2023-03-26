IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Psaki picks apart GOP’s attacks on Manhattan D.A. 

    06:00

  • Jen Psaki: Putin is watching DeSantis’s inconsistency on Ukraine

    05:38
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Attorney General Holder to Psaki: Jim Jordan’s attacks on Bragg are ‘height of hypocrisy’

    09:54
  • UP NEXT

    Jen Psaki tours vinyl record store with Gen Z Congressman Maxwell Frost

    12:36

  • ‘Let your woke flag fly’: Psaki picks apart GOP’s war on wokeism

    06:24

  • Rep. Jeffries to Psaki: Pence ‘embarrassed himself’ with defense of Trump

    13:28

  • Psaki and NYC Mayor talk crime, immigration, and his weekend routine

    07:36

Inside with Jen Psaki

Fmr. Attorney General Holder to Psaki: Jim Jordan’s attacks on Bragg are ‘height of hypocrisy’

09:54

Former Attorney General Eric Holder joins Jen Psaki for an exclusive interview to discuss Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into former President Trump, the threats Bragg has faced, and Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran testifying before the grand jury in the documents probe. On Congressman Jim Jordan's letters to DA Bragg, Holder says "The notion that Jim Jordan who ignored a subpoena to testify in the January 6th investigation, would now have the temerity to inject himself into a state/local prosecution is the height of hypocrisy." March 26, 2023

  • Psaki picks apart GOP’s attacks on Manhattan D.A. 

    06:00

  • Jen Psaki: Putin is watching DeSantis’s inconsistency on Ukraine

    05:38
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Attorney General Holder to Psaki: Jim Jordan’s attacks on Bragg are ‘height of hypocrisy’

    09:54
  • UP NEXT

    Jen Psaki tours vinyl record store with Gen Z Congressman Maxwell Frost

    12:36

  • ‘Let your woke flag fly’: Psaki picks apart GOP’s war on wokeism

    06:24

  • Rep. Jeffries to Psaki: Pence ‘embarrassed himself’ with defense of Trump

    13:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All