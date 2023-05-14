IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jen Psaki: Republican confusion on abortion tells you it's a losing issue

    04:36

  • Jen Psaki: 'Party of family values' defends Trump after sexual abuse verdict

    03:40
  • Now Playing

    Gov. Sununu to Jen Psaki: Best argument against Trump is he’s ‘a loser’

    11:38
  • UP NEXT

    Planned Parenthood unveils its first-ever call for SCOTUS reform 

    06:15

  • Biden camp not underestimating Trump's 'evil charisma'

    04:40

  • Teacher Appreciation Week: Becky Pringle and Jen Psaki on issues facing our educators

    10:02

  • Psaki and Professor Epps talk the debt ceiling and 14th Amendment: 'We're in uncharted territory'

    09:04

  • Jen Psaki's inside look at Rep. Goldman's first bagel caucus in his district

    06:12

  • Jen Psaki: Actually it's Republicans like Abbott and Cruz who are politicizing gun violence

    04:07

  • Rep. Allred to Jen Psaki: Cruz is ‘only in it for himself’

    08:07

  • Rep. Raskin: Special counsel could ‘absolutely’ consider seditious conspiracy for Trump

    08:03

  • British Amb. Karen Pierce gives Jen Psaki inside look at embassy

    11:57

  • Ron Klain to Jen Psaki on Pence testimony: 'Totally unprecedented'

    11:55

  • Zooey Zephyr on the fight to change the ‘conversation about trans rights in this country’

    05:10

  • Jen Psaki and Professor Jacob Charles talk the Second Amendment

    06:05

  •  AOC on Ron DeSantis, holding Republicans accountable and her own political future

    08:26

  • AOC and Jen Psaki talk abortion rights, the climate crisis, and her Republican colleagues

    17:03

  • John Kerry on the climate crisis: ‘I believe we’re in a transformational moment’

    11:49

  • Nebraska Senator Machaela Cavanaugh on her 7 week filibuster to block anti-trans legislation

    05:51

  • Rep. Jamaal Bowman on his support for TikTok and a look at his weekend routine

    09:52

Inside with Jen Psaki

Gov. Sununu to Jen Psaki: Best argument against Trump is he’s ‘a loser’

11:38

Governor Chris Sununu joins Jen Psaki for a wide-ranging interview including his stance on abortion rights, guns, the debt ceiling, and his thoughts on Trump's 2024 campaign. May 14, 2023

  • Jen Psaki: Republican confusion on abortion tells you it's a losing issue

    04:36

  • Jen Psaki: 'Party of family values' defends Trump after sexual abuse verdict

    03:40
  • Now Playing

    Gov. Sununu to Jen Psaki: Best argument against Trump is he’s ‘a loser’

    11:38
  • UP NEXT

    Planned Parenthood unveils its first-ever call for SCOTUS reform 

    06:15

  • Biden camp not underestimating Trump's 'evil charisma'

    04:40

  • Teacher Appreciation Week: Becky Pringle and Jen Psaki on issues facing our educators

    10:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All