    Jen Psaki: Despite being a laughingstock, don't ignore what DeSantis is actually saying

Inside with Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki: Despite being a laughingstock, don’t ignore what DeSantis is actually saying

04:36

Jen Psaki breaks down DeSantis's 2024 launch. Psaki says, "We could spend the remainder of the Republican primary talking about awkward DeSantis moments... but don't let that distract from what he is actually saying, because that is far more consequential."May 28, 2023

