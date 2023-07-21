IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    DeSantis PAC uses AI-generated Trump voice in ad attack

    07:13
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Jamie Raskin to Jen Psaki: Trump 2024 campaign is a 'shield against legal prosecution'

    11:08

  • Jen Psaki on Senator Tuberville: ‘Only person politicizing the military is him’ 

    04:59

  • Jen Psaki reveals what 'Moms for Liberty' is all about  

    04:23

  • NYT Reporter Coral Davenport: Michigan legislators pushing for 'ambitious' climate policy

    09:51

  • Global heat records and natural disasters 'exceeding' climate experts predictions

    07:04

  • Climate activist Saad Amer: 'There is no climate action without democracy'

    08:18

  • The Avett Brothers band members discuss the 'unifying force' of music with Jen Psaki

    10:33

  • How can the recent SCOTUS term motivate progressive voters?

    06:40

  • Democratic National Chair Jaime Harrison defends new primary calendar

    10:09

  • Education Secy. Cardona slams Trump's calls for principals to be elected by parents

    05:10

  • Governor Josh Shapiro on SCOTUS rulings: 'This was a bad week for freedom in this nation'

    10:46

  • Virginia's first openly transgender delegate Danica Roem shares her advice for transgender youth

    08:05

  • Rep. Ritchie Torres: Clarence Thomas opinion on affirmative action is 'painfully hypocritical'

    05:06

  • Rep. Torres: Republicans are 'raging a relentless campaign of fear mongering' against LGBTQ community

    06:55

  • President of GLAAD: 'Fundamentally Americans believe LGBTQ people should have equal rights'

    08:53

  • Rep. Elissa Slotkin to Jen Psaki: 'Let's press with the Ukrainians now'

    06:44

  • 'Putin is humiliated and embarassed': Wagner Group's armed rebellion broken down by New Yorker's Remnick

    06:23

  • Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi on Dobbs anniversary, SCOTUS, House GOP and Donald Trump

    20:40

  • 'State sponsored violence against women's bodies': Reverend Taves on Missouri abortion ban

    07:52

Inside with Jen Psaki

DeSantis PAC uses AI-generated Trump voice in ad attack

07:13

Ben Smith, Editor-In-Chief of Semafor, joins Jen Psaki to discuss the impacts of artificial intelligence ahead of the 2024 election and the impact this technology could have on the media world. July 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    DeSantis PAC uses AI-generated Trump voice in ad attack

    07:13
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Jamie Raskin to Jen Psaki: Trump 2024 campaign is a 'shield against legal prosecution'

    11:08

  • Jen Psaki on Senator Tuberville: ‘Only person politicizing the military is him’ 

    04:59

  • Jen Psaki reveals what 'Moms for Liberty' is all about  

    04:23

  • NYT Reporter Coral Davenport: Michigan legislators pushing for 'ambitious' climate policy

    09:51

  • Global heat records and natural disasters 'exceeding' climate experts predictions

    07:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All