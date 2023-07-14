IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Inside with Jen Psaki

Climate activist Saad Amer: 'There is no climate action without democracy'

08:18

Saad Amer, Justice Environment Founder and climate activist, joins Jen Psaki to discuss the intersection of climate action and democracy. July 14, 2023

