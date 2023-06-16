IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Chief Justice Roberts has ‘very consistent record of trying to curb voting rights for decades'

Chief Justice Roberts has ‘very consistent record of trying to curb voting rights for decades'

Ari Berman, national voting rights correspondent at Mother Jones, joins Jen Psaki to discuss the Supreme Court ruling that the redistricting map passed by Alabama lawmakers unlawfully diluted the political power of Black voters. June 16, 2023

