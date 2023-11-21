IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Cassidy Hutchinson: 'We're fighting for our democracy' in 2024

    05:51
  • UP NEXT

    Jen Psaki: George Santos proves Republicans can draw lines… just not when it comes to Trump

    03:57

  • Jen Psaki's one-on-one interview with Governor JB Pritzker

    34:48

  • 'Hell yeah': Katyal says he’d argue Trump insurrection case before Supreme Court

    03:59

  • Trump could ultimately face jail time: Rep. Goldman on Trump violating gag order

    04:41

  • Gov. Pritzker: 'Deeply concerned' about Trump's 'predilection for revenge' 

    01:28

  • Judge rules Trump 'engaged in an insurrection,' but is eligible for ballot

    04:16

  • Trump, Johnson duo is the 'authoritarian meets zealot buddy movie' that no one needs

    05:23

  • 'A traitor': Anonymous former senior Trump official speaks out in new book

    12:19

  • 'Sickest thing I've ever heard': Trump denies trying to leave GOP in exclusive new audio

    02:33

  • Jen Psaki spends the day with Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia 

    05:52

  • Raskin: Trump second term would look 'a lot like Vladimir Putin's Russia'

    09:08

  • 'Total chaos': Governor Josh Shapiro on Trump taking the stand in NY civil fraud trial

    07:05

  • Michael Cohen reveals never-before-seen documents

    05:36

  • ‘It’s bonkers’: Fmr. U.S. Attorney on shocking report about Trump plotting revenge

    07:53

  • 'Fantasy world': Psaki reveals why Trump’s gaslighting could cost him in high-stakes trial

    04:21

  • 'No one is above the law': Stacey Abrams speaks out on Trump GA indictment for first time

    07:30

  • 'Going to perjure himself one way or another': Katyal on Trump taking the stand in NY

    04:44

  • Fmr. AG Holder: ‘Nothing’ I would put past Trump to save himself between now and 2024 election

    08:50

  • 'Death blow': George Conway on NY civil fraud trial and Trump's businessman image 'crashing down'

    06:23

Inside with Jen Psaki

Cassidy Hutchinson: 'We're fighting for our democracy' in 2024

05:51

Cassidy Hutchinson, former Trump White House aid and author of "Enough", talks to Jen Psaki about speaking out against her former boss Donald Trump and the impact of Donald Trump's rhetoric. This clip is part of a longer conversation with Cassidy Hutchinson. Nov. 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Cassidy Hutchinson: 'We're fighting for our democracy' in 2024

    05:51
  • UP NEXT

    Jen Psaki: George Santos proves Republicans can draw lines… just not when it comes to Trump

    03:57

  • Jen Psaki's one-on-one interview with Governor JB Pritzker

    34:48

  • 'Hell yeah': Katyal says he’d argue Trump insurrection case before Supreme Court

    03:59

  • Trump could ultimately face jail time: Rep. Goldman on Trump violating gag order

    04:41

  • Gov. Pritzker: 'Deeply concerned' about Trump's 'predilection for revenge' 

    01:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All