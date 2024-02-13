IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Inside with Jen Psaki

Biden clearly answered, ‘pointed out flaws’ in questions: Biden attorney reacts to Hur report

07:42

President Joe Biden's personal attorney Bob Bauer joins Jen Psaki to discuss special counsel Robert Hur's report on Biden. Bauer gives an inside look at Hur's interview with President Biden.Feb. 13, 2024

