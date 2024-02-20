'We’re watching': E. Jean Carroll’s attorney says Trump clearly 'cannot control himself'

E. Jean Carroll's attorney Sean Crowley joins Jen Psaki to discuss the nearly half a billion dollars Donald Trump owes from his various civil judgements and what the options are if Trump does not pay the bond or the total of what he owes E. Jean Carroll. On Trump attacking E. Jean Carroll at a campaign rally, Crowley tells Psaki, "We're watching. We had really hoped that, as the jury found, $83 million dollars would maybe be enough to convince him to keep E. Jean Carroll's name out of his mouth...He showed us this weekend that he really cannot control himself."Feb. 20, 2024