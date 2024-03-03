'We all know what he did': Psaki reacts to Supreme Court delaying Trump criminal trial

Jen Psaki explains how the Supreme Court tipped the scales of justice in favor of Donald Trump by delaying his DC trial and why voting will be the most powerful antidote to a threat of a second Trump term. Psaki explains, “We all know what he did. There is no doubt about the basic facts of any of these cases, really. So while the American people deserve trials before election day, we shouldn't need them to know the danger he poses to democracy and to our rights.”March 3, 2024