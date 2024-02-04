'Vindictiveness of a single man': Psaki reveals why the party of Trump is bleeding cash

Jen Psaki discusses the Republican National Committee facing the worst cash crunch in a decade ahead of the 2024 presidential race and Donald Trump spending $55 million in donor money on legal fees in 2023. Psaki says, "Trump is not only cannibalizing the RNC’s message about the early vote and wasting their money, he’s cannibalizing would-be RNC donors for his personal legal bills… But that’s what you get when a party is tied to the conspiracies and vindictiveness of a single man.”Feb. 4, 2024