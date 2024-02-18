IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'He's always been a fraud and a cheat': Psaki reacts to massive Trump fraud judgement
Feb. 18, 202404:09

  • 'Blow to his ego': Katyal reacts to bombshell judgement, Trump ordered to pay $355 million in fraud

    04:23
  • Now Playing

    'He's always been a fraud and a cheat': Psaki reacts to massive Trump fraud judgement

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    'Remarkably consistent but not very successful': Fmr. Manhattan DA reacts to Trump's immunity appeal

    06:56

  • ‘Get out of jail free card’: Trump files ‘Hail Mary’ request to block presidential immunity

    05:24

  • Biden clearly answered, ‘pointed out flaws’ in questions: Biden attorney reacts to Hur report

    07:42

  • 'Hackery by Mr. Hur': Rep. Schiff on special counsel's 'horribly inappropriate' report on Biden

    07:39

  • Russia hawks to Putin apologists: GOP stonewalls Ukraine aid, Tucker Carlson’s trip to Moscow

    04:39

  • ‘Preposterous’: Trump’s ridiculous response in 14th Amendment case

    09:54

  • 'Vindictiveness of a single man': Psaki reveals why the party of Trump is bleeding cash

    03:51

  • 'None of it surprised me': Psaki reacts to Biden using R-rated language about Trump

    05:17

  • 'Freak out stage': Weissmann and Katyal sound off on Trump immunity delay

    07:26

  • 'Don't let him escape': James Carville on keeping Trump 'front and center' in 2024

    09:40

  • 'Are you all okay?': MAGA meltdown over Taylor Swift says a lot about GOP

    05:00

  • 'Unwell' Trump 'can't control himself': George Conway on E. Jean Carroll $83.3M verdict

    05:44

  • 'Unhinged' and 'confused': Psaki explains why Haley's Trump attacks help Biden

    04:21

  • Psaki reveals why Trump can't call E. Jean Carroll verdict political

    03:46

  • 'Remarkable': Weissmann on Trump trial reminding him of Genovese mob boss moment

    06:03

  • Former CIA chief says attack on U.S. soldiers is 'dangerous escalation'

    03:43

  • 'Are we just coronating Trump?’: Gov. Sununu on why he’s betting on Nikki Haley

    08:50

  • Bogus Biden robocall highlights concerns about expanding tool set for dirty political tricks

    07:55

Inside with Jen Psaki

'He's always been a fraud and a cheat': Psaki reacts to massive Trump fraud judgement

04:09

Jen Psaki reacts to Donald Trump's $355 million civil fraud judgement. Psaki says, “What this decision paints on Trump is the truth that anyone who’s been watching closely has known for decades... That Donald Trump is a fraud. And that’s his entire story.”Feb. 18, 2024

  • 'Blow to his ego': Katyal reacts to bombshell judgement, Trump ordered to pay $355 million in fraud

    04:23
  • Now Playing

    'He's always been a fraud and a cheat': Psaki reacts to massive Trump fraud judgement

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    'Remarkably consistent but not very successful': Fmr. Manhattan DA reacts to Trump's immunity appeal

    06:56

  • ‘Get out of jail free card’: Trump files ‘Hail Mary’ request to block presidential immunity

    05:24

  • Biden clearly answered, ‘pointed out flaws’ in questions: Biden attorney reacts to Hur report

    07:42

  • 'Hackery by Mr. Hur': Rep. Schiff on special counsel's 'horribly inappropriate' report on Biden

    07:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All