'Total chaos': Governor Josh Shapiro on Trump taking the stand in NY civil fraud trial

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro joins Jen Psaki to discuss new polling from the New York Times and Siena College that shows Trump leading Biden in five key battleground states. He also discusses Trump taking the stand in New York civil fraud trial and Washington Post reporting that Trump and allies are plotting to weaponize the DOJ for political revenge. Governor Shapiro also responds to recent comments from Representative Rashida Tlaib and discusses the rise in antisemitism and Islamophobia incidents. Nov. 7, 2023