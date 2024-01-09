IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'This is the Pandora's box that Trump opened': Jack Smith targeted by attempted swatting

Inside with Jen Psaki

'This is the Pandora's box that Trump opened': Jack Smith targeted by attempted swatting

Civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill joins Jen Psaki to discuss the breaking news that Special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the prosecution of former President Donald Trump in two federal cases, was the target of an attempted swatting at his Maryland residence on Christmas Day. Jan. 9, 2024

    'This is the Pandora's box that Trump opened': Jack Smith targeted by attempted swatting

