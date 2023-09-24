IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Thin ice': Neal Katyal on Trump's Milley attack and gag order request

'Thin ice': Neal Katyal on Trump's Milley attack and gag order request

MSNBC Legal Analyst Neal Katyal joins Jen Psaki to discuss former President Trump's legal troubles and Trump accusing General Milley of "treasonous act" as Judge Chutkan weighs a possible limited gag order in the federal election interference case. Sept. 24, 2023

