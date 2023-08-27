IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'A forum he cannot control': Weissmann on the trial that could be Trump's worst nightmare

    07:59

  • Trump could 'absolutely' be thrown in jail if he violates terms of his release

    06:41
  • Now Playing

    'The whole story': Psaki on Trump mug shut and Republicans pledging to support him if convicted

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    'He is scared': Psaki on unusual signs of fear from Trump after new indictment

    03:15

  • ‘Defendant or cooperator?’: Weissmann on bombshell report that Trump’s chief of staff talks to feds

    07:43

  • Bush 43 A.G.: Trump should be jailed if convicted

    08:14

  • 'Red Flag': Leaked DeSantis memo reveals head-scratching debate strategy

    09:59

  • 'Perfect storm': Psaki and former GA prosecutor on why new indictment poses stark threat to Trump

    10:13

  • Gun safety activist David Hogg reveals to Jen Psaki why he joined a shooting club

    06:44

  • 'Disaster': See Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrating Biden plan after scorching it

    04:29

  • Psaki ‘alarmed’ by poll that shows Americans’ concern about nation ‘failing’

    02:21

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump legal team's "freedom of speech" argument is 'preposterous'

    01:32

  • Fmr. top DOJ official: Any other defendant would be 'sent to jail' for threats like Trump’s

    03:10

  • Psaki calls out one big problem with MAGA world’s 'unhinged reaction' to Trump indictment

    03:14

  • 'Bogus defenses': Psaki picks apart Trump legal team’s arguments

    05:09

  • 'Possibly Criminal': Fmr. WH Chief of Staff Ron Klain reacts to threatening Trump posts

    06:09

  • Michigan Republicans charged in fake elector scheme 'understand the law and did this anyways'

    08:13

  • Rep. Schiff to Jen Psaki on Trump’s 'eye-popping' legal bills: He’s running 'to keep out of jail'

    02:52

  • Trump braces for Jan. 6 indictment as Capitol officer blasts him as 'a hitman'

    05:18

  • 'All because of lies': Psaki focuses on 'the victims that Trump left in his wake' in alleged crimes

    04:28

Inside with Jen Psaki

'The whole story': Psaki on Trump mug shut and Republicans pledging to support him if convicted

01:44

Jen Psaki breaks down "the story" of the Republican Party right now after  a crazy week with the first GOP primary debate and the release of Donald Trump's mug shot. Psaki says, “A former President of the United States wearing a mugshot like a badge of honor...and 6 out of 8 Republican challengers pledging to support him if, and likely when, he defeats them. When it comes to the Republican party, that is the whole story.”Aug. 27, 2023

  • 'A forum he cannot control': Weissmann on the trial that could be Trump's worst nightmare

    07:59

  • Trump could 'absolutely' be thrown in jail if he violates terms of his release

    06:41
  • Now Playing

    'The whole story': Psaki on Trump mug shut and Republicans pledging to support him if convicted

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    'He is scared': Psaki on unusual signs of fear from Trump after new indictment

    03:15

  • ‘Defendant or cooperator?’: Weissmann on bombshell report that Trump’s chief of staff talks to feds

    07:43

  • Bush 43 A.G.: Trump should be jailed if convicted

    08:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All