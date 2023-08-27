'The whole story': Psaki on Trump mug shut and Republicans pledging to support him if convicted

Jen Psaki breaks down "the story" of the Republican Party right now after a crazy week with the first GOP primary debate and the release of Donald Trump's mug shot. Psaki says, “A former President of the United States wearing a mugshot like a badge of honor...and 6 out of 8 Republican challengers pledging to support him if, and likely when, he defeats them. When it comes to the Republican party, that is the whole story.”Aug. 27, 2023