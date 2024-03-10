IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'She gave it her best': Jordan Klepper reacts to Katie Britt's disastrous SOTU response
March 10, 202406:01
Inside with Jen Psaki

The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper joins Jen Psaki to discuss Senator Katie Britt's State of the Union response and his conversations with Nikki Haley supporters on whether they will support Donald Trump or President Joe Biden in November. March 10, 2024

