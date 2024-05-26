IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'She chooses to bend the knee': Former Trump WH aide blasts Haley decision to back Trump
May 26, 202408:10

Inside with Jen Psaki

'She chooses to bend the knee': Former Trump WH aide blasts Haley decision to back Trump

08:10

Jen Psaki is joined by Sarah Matthews, former White House deputy press secretary, and Tim Miller, podcast host for The Bulwark, to discuss Nikki Haley's endorsement of Donald Trump. May 26, 2024

