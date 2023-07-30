IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Schiff to Jen Psaki on Trump’s 'eye-popping' legal bills: He’s running 'to keep out of jail'

    02:52

  • Trump braces for Jan. 6 indictment as Capitol officer blasts him as 'a hitman'

    05:18

  • 'All because of lies': Psaki focuses on 'the victims that Trump left in his wake' in alleged crimes

    04:28
  • Now Playing

    'Not-at-all criminal thing to do, right?': Psaki on Trump asking to delete security footage

    03:33
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Jamie Raskin takes Jen Psaki on a hike, talks about battling grief and fighting for democracy

    09:29

  • Neal Katyal to Jen Psaki: 'Two more' Trump indictments coming soon

    05:38

  • Rep. Ted Lieu: 'There's artificial intelligence that can be used to counter bad AI'

    07:04

  • Fmr. Facebook security chief: AI-generated propaganda as persuasive as Russian or Iranian propaganda

    11:06

  • DeSantis PAC uses AI-generated Trump voice in ad attack

    07:13

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin to Jen Psaki: Trump 2024 campaign is a 'shield against legal prosecution'

    11:08

  • Jen Psaki on Senator Tuberville: ‘Only person politicizing the military is him’ 

    04:59

  • Jen Psaki reveals what 'Moms for Liberty' is all about  

    04:23

  • NYT Reporter Coral Davenport: Michigan legislators pushing for 'ambitious' climate policy

    09:51

  • Global heat records and natural disasters 'exceeding' climate experts predictions

    07:04

  • Climate activist Saad Amer: 'There is no climate action without democracy'

    08:18

  • The Avett Brothers band members discuss the 'unifying force' of music with Jen Psaki

    10:33

  • How can the recent SCOTUS term motivate progressive voters?

    06:40

  • Democratic National Chair Jaime Harrison defends new primary calendar

    10:09

  • Education Secy. Cardona slams Trump's calls for principals to be elected by parents

    05:10

  • Governor Josh Shapiro on SCOTUS rulings: 'This was a bad week for freedom in this nation'

    10:46

Inside with Jen Psaki

'Not-at-all criminal thing to do, right?': Psaki on Trump asking to delete security footage

03:33

Jen Psaki breaks down why this week was "an extraordinary reminder of just how much legal trouble the former president is in." July 30, 2023

  • Rep. Schiff to Jen Psaki on Trump’s 'eye-popping' legal bills: He’s running 'to keep out of jail'

    02:52

  • Trump braces for Jan. 6 indictment as Capitol officer blasts him as 'a hitman'

    05:18

  • 'All because of lies': Psaki focuses on 'the victims that Trump left in his wake' in alleged crimes

    04:28
  • Now Playing

    'Not-at-all criminal thing to do, right?': Psaki on Trump asking to delete security footage

    03:33
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Jamie Raskin takes Jen Psaki on a hike, talks about battling grief and fighting for democracy

    09:29

  • Neal Katyal to Jen Psaki: 'Two more' Trump indictments coming soon

    05:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All