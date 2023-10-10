IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Incomprehensible and horrific': American with family kidnapped by Hamas speaks out

    07:07
  • UP NEXT

    'This is no time for games': Sen. Kaine on Sen. Tuberville's blockade impacting Israel aid

    03:58

  • John Kirby: 'New tranche of material going to Israel as we speak'

    08:39

  • ‘I just want my little baby girls back home’: Father describes search for family kidnapped by Hamas

    06:47

  • U.S. military moving Navy ships closer to Israel to show support

    01:42

  • Former CIA director: Surprise attack 'raises questions' about whether Israel intelligence may have been 'compromised'

    04:46

  • Jerusalem Post EIC says paper affected by 'sustained' cyberattacks amid conflict

    04:53

  • 'The walls are closing in': Fmr. Manhattan DA on Trump's mounting legal woes

    09:23

  • 'Mob boss down in Mar-a-Lago': Rep. Goldman blasts Trump's hold on GOP

    06:27

  • 'Lifelong pattern' of disrespect: Buttigieg slams Trump on Milley comments

    07:24

  • ‘Prolific and flagrant’: Psaki recaps all of Trump's lies about personal wealth

    05:11

  • 'Death blow to Donald': Cohen says Trump facing 'biggest fear' in fraud trial

    08:43

  • 'Stop playing games': Biden urges Congress to agree on long-term funding deal

    07:51

  • 'It's a crime': Weissmann on Trump's gun store moment

    06:09

  • 'They have no goods': Pelosi blasts House GOP over bogus Biden impeachment inquiry

    08:52

  • Pelosi calls the GOP's bluff on Biden impeachment: 'The fact is, they have no goods'

    01:18

  • 'Thin ice': Neal Katyal on Trump's Milley attack and gag order request

    03:25

  • Hillary Clinton: McCarthy is ‘too weak’ to stand up to members of ‘rabid’ GOP caucus 

    13:25

  • 'I don't believe him on anything': Secretary Clinton reacts to Trump's self-pardon comments

    03:00

  • Hillary Clinton on Trump: 'I don't believe him on anything' 

    00:36

Inside with Jen Psaki

'Incomprehensible and horrific': American with family kidnapped by Hamas speaks out

07:07

Abbey Onn, an American who has been living in Israel for the 8 past years, spoke to Jen Psaki about her five family members who were kidnapped from their homes in Nir Oz and are now being held hostage by Hamas. Oct. 10, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'Incomprehensible and horrific': American with family kidnapped by Hamas speaks out

    07:07
  • UP NEXT

    'This is no time for games': Sen. Kaine on Sen. Tuberville's blockade impacting Israel aid

    03:58

  • John Kirby: 'New tranche of material going to Israel as we speak'

    08:39

  • ‘I just want my little baby girls back home’: Father describes search for family kidnapped by Hamas

    06:47

  • U.S. military moving Navy ships closer to Israel to show support

    01:42

  • Former CIA director: Surprise attack 'raises questions' about whether Israel intelligence may have been 'compromised'

    04:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All