'No one is above the law': Stacey Abrams speaks out on Trump GA indictment for first time

Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and state representative Stacey Abrams joins Jen Psaki to discuss the Fulton County election interference case, whether Trump should serve jail time if he's convicted in Georgia, the impact this case may have on voters ahead of 2024, and much more. This is part of a longer interview with Stacey Abrams.Nov. 5, 2023