Inside with Jen Psaki

'Mobster form of justice': Raskin blasts Trump comments on Supreme Court justices

07:50

Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD) joins Jen Psaki to discuss Donald Trump calling imprisoned January 6 rioters "hostages" and the Supreme Court agreeing to consider Trump's eligibility under the 14th Amendment. Rep. Raskin also discusses Trump and his lawyer's recent comments on the Supreme Court justices, calling it a "mobster form of justice." Jan. 7, 2024

