IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Like a mosquito in a nudist colony': James Carville on attacking Donald Trump
May 21, 202406:57

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 20

    21:47

  • 'It was incredibly stupid': Fmr. SDNY prosecutor on Trump defense witness’s blowup with judge

    06:17

  • 'Nothing but forthright': Cohen’s attorney gives first interview on his testimony

    08:31
  • Now Playing

    'Like a mosquito in a nudist colony': James Carville on attacking Donald Trump

    06:57
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 19

    20:33

  • 'Moscow Tools': Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper investigates MAGA fascination with Putin and Russia

    05:46

  • Democratic congressman reveals 'most shocking' thing Republican said outside Trump trial

    07:04

  • 'I would be beyond shocked': Weissmann reveals why Trump will never testify

    07:42

  • Ali Velshi chronicles family history of social justice advocacy in new book 'Small Acts of Courage'

    08:00

  • 'He needs to be like Stormy Daniels': Weissmann offers on-air advice for star witness Michael Cohen

    05:54

  • 'The shocking detail that Michael can provide': Longtime Cohen adviser on make-or-break testimony

    07:48

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 6

    13:06

  • 'Absolutely stunning': Fmr. U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara on judge’s threat to jail Trump

    08:08

  • 'Handwritten notes outlining the entire plan': Trump’s scheme revealed in black and white

    04:58

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 5

    20:48

  • 'America is forewarned': Raskin sounds alarm about Trump’s 'authoritarian program'

    07:12

  • 'He is on record': Weissmann reveals key Trump admission that’s 'on paper'

    09:31

  • 'She only had one question': Psaki’s never-before-told story about Trump aide Hope Hicks

    04:03

  • Trump 'hates the fact that we did it,' Michael Cohen claims in recording played at trial

    11:51

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: April 29

    19:17

Inside with Jen Psaki

'Like a mosquito in a nudist colony': James Carville on attacking Donald Trump

06:57

Jen Psaki is joined by democratic strategist James Carville to discuss the state of the race between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, including where the Biden campaign should be focusing their attacks. May 21, 2024

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 20

    21:47

  • 'It was incredibly stupid': Fmr. SDNY prosecutor on Trump defense witness’s blowup with judge

    06:17

  • 'Nothing but forthright': Cohen’s attorney gives first interview on his testimony

    08:31
  • Now Playing

    'Like a mosquito in a nudist colony': James Carville on attacking Donald Trump

    06:57
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 19

    20:33

  • 'Moscow Tools': Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper investigates MAGA fascination with Putin and Russia

    05:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All