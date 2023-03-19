‘Let your woke flag fly’: Psaki picks apart GOP’s war on wokeism

- Now Playing
‘Let your woke flag fly’: Psaki picks apart GOP’s war on wokeism06:24
- UP NEXT
Rep. Jeffries to Psaki: Pence ‘embarrassed himself’ with defense of Trump13:28
Psaki and NYC Mayor talk crime, immigration, and his weekend routine07:36
- Now Playing
‘Let your woke flag fly’: Psaki picks apart GOP’s war on wokeism06:24
- UP NEXT
Rep. Jeffries to Psaki: Pence ‘embarrassed himself’ with defense of Trump13:28
Psaki and NYC Mayor talk crime, immigration, and his weekend routine07:36
Play All