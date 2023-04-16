IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Jamaal Bowman on his support for TikTok, clashes with Republican colleagues, and a look at his weekend routine 

    09:52
    Jordan Klepper on going inside the MAGA movement

    07:07
    Sen. Bernie Sanders on what has been a maddening week of more gun violence, new revelations about Clarence Thomas, and abortion flashpoints

    12:43

  • California's First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom sits down with Jen Psaki

    08:57

  • Gov. Newsom and Jen Psaki talk gun reform, abortion rights, and presidential politics

    34:20

  • Expelled TN lawmaker tells Jen Psaki about 'turning point' in history

    07:22

  • Sen. Cortez Masto to Jen Psaki: GOP coming for contraception next

    06:09

  • Jen Psaki: Tennessee Republicans gave expelled lawmakers 'a much bigger megaphone'

    03:26

  • Jen Psaki on the GOP's history of hypocrisy on law and order

    04:30

  • Jen Psaki and Gov. Whitmer talk gun safety, abortion rights and presidential politics

    07:39

  • 'This could not be a more significant fight': Wisconsin Democratic chair on consequential Supreme Court race

    06:52

  • Rep. Schiff to Psaki: McCarthy acting as 'surrogate criminal defense team' for Trump

    07:27

  • Jen Psaki gets a look inside Andrew Weissmann's famous apartment

    03:47

  • Fmr. Manhattan DA Vance: Trump’s comments about Bragg are ‘inappropriate’ and ‘wrong’ 

    15:41

  • Psaki picks apart GOP’s attacks on Manhattan D.A. 

    06:00

  • Jen Psaki: Putin is watching DeSantis’s inconsistency on Ukraine

    05:38

  • Fmr. Attorney General Holder to Psaki: Jim Jordan’s attacks on Bragg are ‘height of hypocrisy’

    09:54

  • Jen Psaki tours vinyl record store with Gen Z Congressman Maxwell Frost

    12:36

  • ‘Let your woke flag fly’: Psaki picks apart GOP’s war on wokeism

    06:24

  • Rep. Jeffries to Psaki: Pence ‘embarrassed himself’ with defense of Trump

    13:28

Inside with Jen Psaki

Jordan Klepper on going inside the MAGA movement

07:07

Jordan Klepper, a contributor for 'The Daily Show', joins Jen Psaki to discuss his time at gun conventions and what he's learned from his conversations with MAGA supporters. April 16, 2023

