'It was incredibly stupid': Fmr. SDNY prosecutor on Trump defense witness’s blowup with judge

Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 2021:47
- Now Playing
'It was incredibly stupid': Fmr. SDNY prosecutor on Trump defense witness’s blowup with judge06:17
- UP NEXT
'Nothing but forthright': Cohen’s attorney gives first interview on his testimony08:31
'Like a mosquito in a nudist colony': James Carville on attacking Donald Trump06:57
Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 1920:33
'Moscow Tools': Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper investigates MAGA fascination with Putin and Russia05:46
Democratic congressman reveals 'most shocking' thing Republican said outside Trump trial07:04
'I would be beyond shocked': Weissmann reveals why Trump will never testify07:42
Ali Velshi chronicles family history of social justice advocacy in new book 'Small Acts of Courage'08:00
'He needs to be like Stormy Daniels': Weissmann offers on-air advice for star witness Michael Cohen05:54
'The shocking detail that Michael can provide': Longtime Cohen adviser on make-or-break testimony07:48
Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 613:06
'Absolutely stunning': Fmr. U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara on judge’s threat to jail Trump08:08
'Handwritten notes outlining the entire plan': Trump’s scheme revealed in black and white04:58
Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 520:48
'America is forewarned': Raskin sounds alarm about Trump’s 'authoritarian program'07:12
'He is on record': Weissmann reveals key Trump admission that’s 'on paper'09:31
'She only had one question': Psaki’s never-before-told story about Trump aide Hope Hicks04:03
Trump 'hates the fact that we did it,' Michael Cohen claims in recording played at trial11:51
Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: April 2919:17
Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 2021:47
- Now Playing
'It was incredibly stupid': Fmr. SDNY prosecutor on Trump defense witness’s blowup with judge06:17
- UP NEXT
'Nothing but forthright': Cohen’s attorney gives first interview on his testimony08:31
'Like a mosquito in a nudist colony': James Carville on attacking Donald Trump06:57
Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 1920:33
'Moscow Tools': Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper investigates MAGA fascination with Putin and Russia05:46
Play All