Inside with Jen Psaki

‘It’s pathetic’: Liz Cheney calls out McCarthy for Trump endorsement

Former Congresswoman and Vice Chair of the January 6th Select Committee Liz Cheney joins Jen Psaki to discuss her new book "Oath and Honor", the threats her family received after January 6th, and Kevin McCarthy saying he would consider a cabinet role in a second Trump administration. This clip is a part of a longer conversation with Cheney. Dec. 12, 2023

