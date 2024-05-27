IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'It’s all coming up Cohen': Closing arguments in Trump trial set to focus on former Trump fixer
May 27, 202409:51

Inside with Jen Psaki

'It’s all coming up Cohen': Closing arguments in Trump trial set to focus on former Trump fixer

09:51

Jen Psaki is joined by Kristy Greenberg, former deputy chief for SDNY criminal division, and Anna Bower, Lawfare courts correspondent, to discuss the upcoming closing arguments in Trump's criminal hush money trial. May 27, 2024

