IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'I would be beyond shocked': Weissmann reveals why Trump will never testify
May 19, 202407:42

  • 'Moscow Tools': Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper investigates MAGA fascination with Putin and Russia

    05:46

  • Democratic congressman reveals 'most shocking' thing Republican said outside Trump trial

    07:04
  • Now Playing

    'I would be beyond shocked': Weissmann reveals why Trump will never testify

    07:42
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 12

    21:45

  • Ali Velshi chronicles family history of social justice advocacy in new book 'Small Acts of Courage'

    08:00

  • 'He needs to be like Stormy Daniels': Weissmann offers on-air advice for star witness Michael Cohen

    05:54

  • 'The shocking detail that Michael can provide': Longtime Cohen adviser on make-or-break testimony

    07:48

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 6

    13:06

  • 'Absolutely stunning': Fmr. U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara on judge’s threat to jail Trump

    08:08

  • 'Handwritten notes outlining the entire plan': Trump’s scheme revealed in black and white

    04:58

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 5

    20:48

  • 'America is forewarned': Raskin sounds alarm about Trump’s 'authoritarian program'

    07:12

  • 'He is on record': Weissmann reveals key Trump admission that’s 'on paper'

    09:31

  • 'She only had one question': Psaki’s never-before-told story about Trump aide Hope Hicks

    04:03

  • Trump 'hates the fact that we did it,' Michael Cohen claims in recording played at trial

    11:51

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: April 29

    19:17

  • 'This wasn't your normal practice': Fmr. National Enquirer Exec. on 'catch and kill' plan

    05:20

  • Fmr. Trump WH aide reveals why she 'has no choice but to support Biden'

    07:56

  • 'This was not to hide it from Melania': Fmr. NY prosecutor picks apart Trump scheme

    05:59

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: April 28

    18:09

Inside with Jen Psaki

'I would be beyond shocked': Weissmann reveals why Trump will never testify

07:42

Former General Counsel at the FBI, Andrew Weissmann, and MSNBC Legal Correspondent, Lisa Rubin, join Jen Psaki to discuss a busy week in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial. Then, they break down what to look out for during closing arguments next week. May 19, 2024

  • 'Moscow Tools': Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper investigates MAGA fascination with Putin and Russia

    05:46

  • Democratic congressman reveals 'most shocking' thing Republican said outside Trump trial

    07:04
  • Now Playing

    'I would be beyond shocked': Weissmann reveals why Trump will never testify

    07:42
  • UP NEXT

    Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 12

    21:45

  • Ali Velshi chronicles family history of social justice advocacy in new book 'Small Acts of Courage'

    08:00

  • 'He needs to be like Stormy Daniels': Weissmann offers on-air advice for star witness Michael Cohen

    05:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All