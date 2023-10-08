IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'I just want my little baby girls back home': Father describes search for his family kidnapped by Hamas

Inside with Jen Psaki

‘I just want my little baby girls back home’: Father describes search for his family kidnapped by Hamas

06:47

Jen Psaki is joined by Yoni Asher, whose wife and young daughters, as well as his mother-in-law and her spouse, were kidnapped by Hamas and documented in a video on social media yesterday. “To think that they’re held by Hamas right now… for a parent, it’s the most horrific thought,” he tells Psaki. “I just want my little baby girls to be back home with my wife.”Oct. 8, 2023

