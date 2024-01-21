IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Will former Ron DeSantis supporters in New Hampshire turn to Trump — or Nikki Haley?

  • Weissmann: Trump won’t ‘win in the courts,’ so he’s making election a ‘referendum on his legal woes’

    'He wants the problem': Psaki reveals why Trump is scheming to tank border deal

    'No blueprint’: What it means that Biden’s name will not be on New Hampshire ballot

  • Trump wins Iowa in landslide but there’s bad news for him

  • Trump’s immunity claim would turn ‘Constitution into a suicide pact’, says Rep. Schiff

  • ‘Bogus’: Katyal and Weissmann on Trump's 'unhinged' immunity claim

  • Inside the Biden campaign’s digital strategy

  • 'So what?': Bombshell report on Trump’s reaction to Pence fleeing on Jan. 6

  • 'Pandora's box that Trump opened': Jack Smith targeted by attempted swatting

  • 'Dead loser': Weissmann on Trump immunity claim

  • 'Mobster form of justice': Raskin blasts Trump comments on Supreme Court justices

  • Fmr. Obama Deputy Chief of Staff: Third party candidates are ‘playing into Donald Trump’s hands’

  • 'Far more democratic': Rep. Eshoo reflects in 'Exit Interview' on three decades in Congress

  • 'They're cheering the Day 1 dictator': Psaki reveals why Trump's rhetoric is working

  • 'Should be investigated': George Conway reacts to new reporting on Clarence Thomas

  • 'We can't be patient anymore': Families of American hostages held by Hamas speak out

  • Judge 'could put him in jail': Weissmann on consequences if Giuliani refuses to pay up

  • ‘It’s pathetic’: Liz Cheney calls out McCarthy for Trump endorsement

  • 'Far more dangerous': GOP insider Liz Cheney sounds alarm on second Trump term

Inside with Jen Psaki

'He wants the problem': Psaki reveals why Trump is scheming to tank border deal

Jen Psaki breaks down why Donald Trump wants to tank the Senate immigration deal. Psaki argues, "Trump's fearmongering about immigration will continue all the way into November and voters will need to be reminded that Republicans had a chance to do something about border security. And Donald Trump wouldn't let them." Jan. 21, 2024

