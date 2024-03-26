IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'He should be worried': Michael Cohen reveals what Trump should fear most in hush money trial 
March 26, 202408:24
    'He should be worried': Michael Cohen reveals what Trump should fear most in hush money trial 

Former attorney for Donald Trump and former SDNY Criminal Division Deputy Chief Kristy Greenberg joins Jen Psaki to discuss Trump's upcoming hush money trial. The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s “hush money” case rejected his bid to delay the trial, ruling after a hearing that proceedings will begin on April 15.March 26, 2024

