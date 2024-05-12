IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'He needs to be like Stormy Daniels': Weissmann offers on-air advice for star witness Michael Cohen
May 12, 202405:54

  • Ali Velshi chronicles family history of social justice advocacy in new book 'Small Acts of Courage'

    08:00
  • Now Playing

    'He needs to be like Stormy Daniels': Weissmann offers on-air advice for star witness Michael Cohen

    05:54
  • UP NEXT

    'The shocking detail that Michael can provide': Longtime Cohen adviser on make-or-break testimony

    07:48

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 6

    13:06

  • 'Absolutely stunning': Fmr. U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara on judge’s threat to jail Trump

    08:08

  • 'Handwritten notes outlining the entire plan': Trump’s scheme revealed in black and white

    04:58

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 5

    20:48

  • 'America is forewarned': Raskin sounds alarm about Trump’s 'authoritarian program'

    07:12

  • 'He is on record': Weissmann reveals key Trump admission that’s 'on paper'

    09:31

  • 'She only had one question': Psaki’s never-before-told story about Trump aide Hope Hicks

    04:03

  • Trump 'hates the fact that we did it,' Michael Cohen claims in recording played at trial

    11:51

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: April 29

    19:17

  • 'This wasn't your normal practice': Fmr. National Enquirer Exec. on 'catch and kill' plan

    05:20

  • Fmr. Trump WH aide reveals why she 'has no choice but to support Biden'

    07:56

  • 'This was not to hide it from Melania': Fmr. NY prosecutor picks apart Trump scheme

    05:59

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: April 28

    18:09

  • 'This is literally the plan': Psaki reveals why Trump immunity case isn't hypothetical

    05:00

  • 'Pecker laid all of the groundwork': Inside bombshell Trump trial testimony

    05:49

  • 'One vote from the end of democracy': Weissmann sounds alarm on SCOTUS immunity case

    07:18

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: April 21

    20:13

Inside with Jen Psaki

'He needs to be like Stormy Daniels': Weissmann offers on-air advice for star witness Michael Cohen

05:54

Jen Psaki is joined by legal experts Andrew Weissmann and Kristy Greenberg to discuss the upcoming week of former president Donald Trump's hush money trial - including testimony from star witness, and former Trump fixer, Michael Cohen. May 12, 2024

  • Ali Velshi chronicles family history of social justice advocacy in new book 'Small Acts of Courage'

    08:00
  • Now Playing

    'He needs to be like Stormy Daniels': Weissmann offers on-air advice for star witness Michael Cohen

    05:54
  • UP NEXT

    'The shocking detail that Michael can provide': Longtime Cohen adviser on make-or-break testimony

    07:48

  • Watch Inside With Jen Psaki Highlights: May 6

    13:06

  • 'Absolutely stunning': Fmr. U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara on judge’s threat to jail Trump

    08:08

  • 'Handwritten notes outlining the entire plan': Trump’s scheme revealed in black and white

    04:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All