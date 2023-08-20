IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Inside with Jen Psaki

'He is scared': Psaki on unusual signs of fear from Trump after new indictment

03:15

Jen Psaki breaks down the charges brought against Trump in Fulton County, his fourth indictment this year. Psaki says "With each passing indictment, we are learning more about the kind of country Donald Trump tried to turn us into after the 2020 election...but we're also learning more about the country we still are – one where equal justice under the law actually means something."Aug. 20, 2023

Play All