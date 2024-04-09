IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Fearmongering': Marjorie Taylor Greene makes bizarre post about solar eclipse
April 9, 202402:56
Inside with Jen Psaki

'Fearmongering': Marjorie Taylor Greene makes bizarre post about solar eclipse

02:56

Jen Psaki fact checks Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that the solar eclipse and recent earthquake were signs from God telling people to repent. Psaki says, "Fearmongering about 'invading' migrants, unlivable cities, and Donald Trump warning about a 'blood bath' if he is not re-elected... This is just another example of the fear that they are all too eager to inject into anything and everything under the sun." April 9, 2024

