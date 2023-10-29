‘Families that commit crimes together, testify together’: Katyal on Trump’s children’s taking the stand

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Law Firm, Neal Katyal and Andrew Weissmann, join Jen Psaki to discuss special counsel Jack Smith urging Judge Chutkan to reimpose the gag order in the Trump's federal election interference case, new reporting that Mark Meadows was granted immunity for his testimony and Trump's oldest children set to testify in New York fraud trial this week. Oct. 29, 2023

