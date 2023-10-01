IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Join Chris Hayes and special guests on the WITHpod tour! Get your tickets now.

  • 'Lifelong pattern' of disrespect: Buttigieg slams Trump on Milley comments

    07:24

  • ‘Prolific and flagrant’: Psaki recaps all of Trump's lies about personal wealth

    05:11
  • Now Playing

    'Death blow to Donald': Cohen says Trump facing 'biggest fear' in fraud trial

    08:43
  • UP NEXT

    'Stop playing games': Biden urges Congress to agree on long-term funding deal

    07:51

  • 'It's a crime': Weissmann on Trump's gun store moment

    06:09

  • 'They have no goods': Pelosi blasts House GOP over bogus Biden impeachment inquiry

    08:52

  • Pelosi calls the GOP's bluff on Biden impeachment: 'The fact is, they have no goods'

    01:18

  • 'Thin ice': Neal Katyal on Trump's Milley attack and gag order request

    03:25

  • Hillary Clinton: McCarthy is ‘too weak’ to stand up to members of ‘rabid’ GOP caucus 

    13:25

  • 'I don't believe him on anything': Secretary Clinton reacts to Trump's self-pardon comments

    03:00

  • Hillary Clinton on Trump: 'I don't believe him on anything' 

    00:36

  • 'Outrageous and scandalous': Raskin blasts Trump for floating Proud Boy pardon

    10:14

  • 'He just said it on air': Weissmann reacts to Trump's TV confession

    06:37

  • 'Trump's M.O. is obstruction': Katyal predicts more indictments as DC grand jury meets

    07:34

  • GOP Rep. blasts 'absurd' MTG comments on impeachment

    06:25

  • Former FBI assistant director: If Jan 6 wasn’t domestic terrorism, I don’t know what is

    11:21

  • Trump 'should be disqualified' under 14th Amendment, says Rep. Schiff

    07:11

  • AZ Secretary of State braces for possible moves to disqualify Trump from primary ballot

    08:49

  • 'Nightmare news': Brian Tyler Cohen on why new trial date is a disaster for Trump

    07:54

  • ‘That can be fatal’: Why Meadows gambled big time by taking the stand in Georgia

    13:38

Inside with Jen Psaki

'Death blow to Donald': Cohen says Trump facing 'biggest fear' in fraud trial

08:43

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen joins Jen Psaki to discuss the start of Trump's New York civil fraud trial. Cohen, on AG Tish James' witness list, will attend the opening of the trial. Cohen tells Psaki that the civil fraud trial is a "deathblow to Donald." He adds, "I can tell you this has always been his biggest fear. That he would lose all of his money and he would no longer be considered the mega-billionare that he tried to portray himself as."Oct. 1, 2023

  • 'Lifelong pattern' of disrespect: Buttigieg slams Trump on Milley comments

    07:24

  • ‘Prolific and flagrant’: Psaki recaps all of Trump's lies about personal wealth

    05:11
  • Now Playing

    'Death blow to Donald': Cohen says Trump facing 'biggest fear' in fraud trial

    08:43
  • UP NEXT

    'Stop playing games': Biden urges Congress to agree on long-term funding deal

    07:51

  • 'It's a crime': Weissmann on Trump's gun store moment

    06:09

  • 'They have no goods': Pelosi blasts House GOP over bogus Biden impeachment inquiry

    08:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All