'Death blow to Donald': Cohen says Trump facing 'biggest fear' in fraud trial

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen joins Jen Psaki to discuss the start of Trump's New York civil fraud trial. Cohen, on AG Tish James' witness list, will attend the opening of the trial. Cohen tells Psaki that the civil fraud trial is a "deathblow to Donald." He adds, "I can tell you this has always been his biggest fear. That he would lose all of his money and he would no longer be considered the mega-billionare that he tried to portray himself as."Oct. 1, 2023