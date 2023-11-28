IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Crazy’: Trump pardon of Kushner pal is a taste of ‘tough on crime’ presidency

Inside with Jen Psaki

‘Crazy’: Trump pardon of Kushner pal is a taste of ‘tough on crime’ presidency

Jen Psaki discusses New York Times reporting that reveals new details from former President Donald Trump's final hour pardons. Psaki discusses how Trump granting clemency to an alleged loan shark derailed the Department of Justice investigation and the threat of a second Trump term.  Nov. 28, 2023

