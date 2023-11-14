IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Inside with Jen Psaki

'A traitor': Anonymous former senior Trump official speaks out in new book

12:19

Jonathan Karl, Chief Washington Correspondent at ABC News, joins Jen Psaki to discuss his new book "Tired of Winning." They discuss the increasingly authoritarian rhetoric from Trump and Karl's reporting that revealed Trump "couldn't be bothered" to learn how to implement his own policies. Karl also shares his conversation with an anonymous former Trump senior official that called Trump "a traitor" and "a clear and present danger." Nov. 14, 2023

